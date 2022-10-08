Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport Series Launched, Features New Engine

Mahindra has launched the XUV300 TurboSport series in India. The range consists of 3 variants with prices starting at Rs 10.35 lakh and going all the way up to Rs 12.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The new series is powered by the new 1.2L mStallion TGDi engine.

The XUV300 TurboSport is Mahindra's SUV to be powered by an all-new 1.2 L mStallion TGDi engine that boasts of unrivalled performance. It produces 130 PS of power @ 5000 rpm and 230 Nm of torque @ 1500-3750 rpm, making it not only the fastest ICE SUV under Rs15

lakh but also superior to 1.5 L engine capabilities offered in some of the higher segments.

The Mahindra XUV300 TGDi comes in exciting four new colour options - 3 new dual-tone colors - Blazing Bronze with a black rooftop, Napoli Black with a white rooftop, Pearl White with a black rooftop and Blazing Bronze in monotone. Existing monotone Pearl White and Napoli Black continue to be offered with this variant.

The new sporty design elements like red grille inserts, all-black ORVMs, all-black leatherette interiors, chrome-finish pedals and dual-tone exteriors bring in high performance from every aspect of the car while keeping it true to its performance DNA.

The Mahindra XUV300 TGDi will be available for test drives, bookings and deliveries starting 10th October 2022 across India. Details of the booking process will be available on the official website.