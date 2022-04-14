Mahindra Vehicles to Become Costlier by up to INR 63,000

Mahindra, one of India’s leading automotive companies, has announced a price hike of 2.5% on its entire range of vehicles.

This action will result in an increase of Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 63,000 on the ex-showroom prices of vehicles across the range, depending upon the model and the variant. The price hike will be effective from April 14, 2022.

Mahindra says that the price revision is the result of a continuous increase in prices of key commodities such as steel, aluminium, palladium, etc.

The company has taken necessary initiatives to partially offset the unprecedented hike in commodity prices to absorb the impact, passing a minimal percentage of cost increase to customers through a price revision. The company is working with its sales and dealer network to communicate the new prices to its customers appropriately.