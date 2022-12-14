Mahindra to Locate EV Manufacturing Plant in Pune

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that their investment of Rs. 10,000 Crore for electric vehicles has been approved under the Maharashtra Government’s industrial promotion scheme for Electric Vehicles.

The company, through its subsidiary, will make investments of approx. Rs. 10,000 Crore over a period of 7-8 years for setting up the manufacturing facility, development, and production of Mahindra’s upcoming Born Electric Vehicles (BEVs), some of which were showcased in Oxfordshire, UK, on August 15th, 2022. Based on the state-of-the-art INGLO EV Platform, these include the e-SUVs under the iconic brand - XUV with the Twin Peak logo in copper and the all-new electric-only brand called ‘BE’.

Speaking about the announcement, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto & Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said: