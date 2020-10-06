Mahindra Thar bookings cross 9000 since its launch on 2nd October

After keeping the enthusiasts waiting for a long period, Mahindra finally launched the all-new Thar in India on 2nd October. Now, only a few days since, the company has announced that it has received over 9000 bookings for the new SUV.

The new Mahindra Thar has been clearly one of the highly-awaited cars of the year. And the fact that its bookings had surpassed the 9000 mark only days after its launch tells the entire story. In fact, the demo models of the 4x4 SUV are available only in 18 cities but that did not stop the true fans of the Thar to make a booking.

Speaking about the tremendous response that the Thar has received, Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said:

We are extremely happy with the overwhelming response and excitement that the all-new Thar has created. What is also encouraging is that it has resonated well with the lifestyle seekers, families and women buyers, thereby opening an entirely new set of customers for this iconic 4X4 SUV. Despite test drives being available in just 18 cities, to begin with, we have received over 9,000 bookings for the new Thar since its launch, which is unprecedented for this segment. We endeavour to ensure that the test drive vehicles are available in the rest of the country at the earliest, for more people to experience and book the new Thar.

The Mahindra Thar is available in several variants. The pricing starts at INR 9.80 lakh* and goes all the way up to INR 13.75 lakh*. The company has said that out of all the trims of the new Thar, people have shown huge interest in the Convertible Top and Automatic Transmission top-end variants.

*Ex-showroom