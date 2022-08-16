Mahindra Showcases Five Electric SUVs Based on New INGLO Platform

Mahindra has showcased five electric SUVs based on the company's new INGLO platform. Once again, this clearly shows the sheer capabilities of Mahindra and gives us an idea about the electric vehicles that will be coming out from the company in the future.

Apart from displaying the electric vehicles, Mahindra also unveiled two new brands altogether that will deal with EVs only - Iconic brand XUV with the Twin Peak logo in Copper and the all-new electric-only brand called BE.

The iconic brand XUV will host a range of products that build upon the Mahindra legacy while embracing the future. With a sophisticated futuristic design, pulsating performance and dynamic innovation, it is targeted at customers who have the passion to live a life beyond boundaries while making a difference.

The bold, evocative and exhilarating BE brand, with its audacious new design language, will target customers who want to define their life’s journey their own way while making a difference: A brand that will let customers be who they want to be.

The manifestation of these two brands have been showcased via five e-SUVs: the XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05, BE.07 and BE.09. The first four of these are to be launched between 2024 and 2026.