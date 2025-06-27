Mahindra Scorpio-N Gets Level 2 ADAS, New Z8T Variant Launched at ₹20.29 Lakh

Mahindra has upgraded the Scorpio-N with Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), making it the first ICE SUV from the brand to get such cutting-edge safety tech. This major tech update coincides with the introduction of a new Z8T variant, priced at ₹20.29 lakh (ex-showroom), further boosting the appeal of the popular SUV.

The ADAS tech is now available on the top-end Z8L variant and includes features like Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, and Smart Pilot Assist. It also debuts two exclusive features for Mahindra ICE vehicles — Speed Limit Assist and Front Vehicle Start Alert — which improve situational awareness and add to driving confidence in real-world traffic.

Marking three years of the Scorpio-N, which has already crossed 2.5 lakh units sold, Mahindra’s new Z8T variant bridges the gap between Z8 and Z8L trims. It packs in premium kit such as 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a Sony 12-speaker audio system, front parking sensors, a front camera, ventilated front seats, a 6-way powered driver seat, EPB, and auto-dimming IRVM.

The Scorpio-N’s GNCAP 5-star safety rating, now paired with advanced driver aids and a more accessible premium trim, reinforces Mahindra’s focus on safety, innovation, and customer value in India’s competitive SUV segment.