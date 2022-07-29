Mahindra Scorpio N Booking & Delivery - Everything You Need to Know

Mahindra Scorpio N booking and delivery details have finally been revealed.

Mahindra Scorpio N Booking

Bookings will open on 30 July, 11 am onwards

Online & offline

Online

First come first serve basis

Booking amount will be Rs 21,000 for all variants

Booking process details

As a part of its customer-centric approach, Mahindra is offering the industry's first option of the Booking Amendment Window for discerning customers who would like to evaluate their variant and choice of color post booking.

Customers can edit the variant and choice of color booked until August 15 midnight. In this scenario, the variant selected by August 15 will be considered the final booking without affecting the benefit of introductory pricing for the first 25,000 bookings.

The ‘Add to cart’ feature for the Scorpio-N has been available online and at dealerships since July 5, 2022. The Add to Cart feature helps customers save their desired variant configuration, including fuel type, seating capacity, color, and dealer preference, facilitating an immediate booking option upon booking commencement to avail the benefit of introductory pricing by making it to the first 25000 bookings.

Mahindra Scorpio N Deliveries