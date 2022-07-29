Mahindra Scorpio N Booking & Delivery - Everything You Need to Know

Mahindra Scorpio N booking and delivery details have finally been revealed.
Mahindra Scorpio N Booking
- Bookings will open on 30 July, 11 am onwards
- Online & offline
- Online BOOKING LINK
- First come first serve basis
- Booking amount will be Rs 21,000 for all variants
- Booking process details - LINK
As a part of its customer-centric approach, Mahindra is offering the industry's first option of the Booking Amendment Window for discerning customers who would like to evaluate their variant and choice of color post booking.
Customers can edit the variant and choice of color booked until August 15 midnight. In this scenario, the variant selected by August 15 will be considered the final booking without affecting the benefit of introductory pricing for the first 25,000 bookings.
The ‘Add to cart’ feature for the Scorpio-N has been available online and at dealerships since July 5, 2022. The Add to Cart feature helps customers save their desired variant configuration, including fuel type, seating capacity, color, and dealer preference, facilitating an immediate booking option upon booking commencement to avail the benefit of introductory pricing by making it to the first 25000 bookings.
Mahindra Scorpio N Deliveries
- Mahindra will start delivering the new SUV to its customers during the upcoming festive season - starting 26 Sept.
- Over 20,000 units of the Scorpio-N are planned for the initial rollout until December 2022
- Based on customer enquiry trends, the production of Z8L variant has been prioritized to match customer expectations at the time of delivery
- First cum first basis and the variant chosen, will determine the delivery date of the vehicle