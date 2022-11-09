Mahindra Racing Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

Mahindra Racing, the ‘Greenest Team in Motorsport’ and part of the Mahindra Group, has announced the appointment of Frédéric Bertrand as its Chief Executive Officer. He will be based at Mahindra Racing’s headquarters in Banbury, England and will report to Asha Kharga, Chairperson, Mahindra Racing.

In this role, Frédéric will lead Mahindra Racing, one of the founding outfits and the only Indian team to compete in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, which is embarking on its ninth season.

Frédéric joins Mahindra Racing from the FIA where he was Director of Formula E and Innovative Sport Projects. He joined the FIA a decade ago as the Head of the Federation’s Sporting Department, where he worked on strategy and development across a wide range of disciplines from single seaters to touring cars, truck racing, drag racing and alternative energy. He was then appointed Director of FIA Circuit Championships – a position in which he was charged with structuring and promoting official FIA circuit racing series on an international scale.

Frédéric also spearheaded the development of the governing body’s e-sports programs, which resulted in the launch of both the popular #RaceAtHome initiative during the global pandemic and the Olympic Virtual Series, in partnership with the International Olympic Committee.

Frédéric began his career in the automotive industry in 1998 with a leading supplier to the worldwide automobile industry, Sommer Allibert. He then moved to Renault Sport Technologies, before specialising in motorsport from 2006.