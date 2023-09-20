Mahindra Launches Bolero Neo Ambulance in India

Mahindra has launched the Bolero Neo + Ambulance in India. Built to fully comply with AIS:125 (Part 1) norms that govern the Type B Ambulance segment, the Neo + stands out for its superior OEM-level of build quality coupled with a versatility that will appeal to buyers in big cities, smaller towns and upcountry locations.

The Neo+ shares the same tough underpinnings of the Bolero Neo, launched in 2021, but with a longer wheelbase for a more spacious cabin and a more powerful 2.2L mHawk engine to suit the requirements of ambulance owners and operators across different markets.

The Bolero Neo+ Ambulance is priced at ESR Rs. 13.99 Lakh, with a Government e-Marketplace (GeM) pricing of Rs. 12.31 Lakh.

About Bolero Neo+ Ambulance:

The Bolero Neo+ Ambulance is underpinned by the robust Neo platform and its Gen-3 chassis that features a high-strength steel body shell. The Neo+ Ambulance comes with the more powerful 2.2-litre mHawk engine paired with a 6-speed gearbox in a rear-wheel-drive configuration. This setup delivers a power output of 120 HP and peak torque of 280 Nm, assuring rapid response times in emergencies.

While it comes with a longer wheelbase than its parent platform, the Neo+ Ambulance is still compact and drivable enough to ensure easy navigation in city traffic, while its body-on-frame construction and high ground clearance make it suitable for upcountry terrains. By combining strength, speed and space the Bolero Neo+ Ambulance exceeds the capabilities of smaller van-based offerings and offers better practicality and efficiency than larger coach-based ambulances.

Special Medical Equipment:

The Bolero Neo+ Ambulance is built to fully comply with AIS:125 (Part 1) norms that govern the Type B Ambulance segment. Mahindra has equipped it with a host of practical features aimed at improving patient care and transport efficiency. This includes a single-person operable stretcher mechanism, provision for an oxygen cylinder, a washbasin assembly that facilitates hygiene and a public address system ensures clear communication during emergencies. Further enhancing its functionality, the Bolero Neo+ Ambulance includes a D+4 seating capacity within its air-conditioned cabin.

With the Bolero Neo+ Ambulance, Mahindra reaffirms its commitment to providing affordable, reliable solutions to meet the diverse needs of the healthcare sector.