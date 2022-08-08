Mahindra Jeeto Plus CNG CharSau Launched, Offers Range of 400 km

Mahindra has launched the ‘New Jeeto Plus CNG CharSau’, an addition to its existing Jeeto Plus range that promises to set new standards in fuel efficiency and mileage.



The New Mahindra Jeeto Plus CNG CharSau boasts of unmatched range of up to 400km with best-in-class mileage of 35.1 km/kg. When combined with its industry-leading load carrying capacity of 650kg, the New Jeeto Plus CNG CharSau is ideally positioned to boost profitability and deliver improved prosperity to the customers.

Competitively priced at Rs 5.26 Lakh (ex-showroom, Pune), the New Jeeto Plus CNG CharSau has been developed to cater to the evolving last-mile connectivity and logistics needs of transporters. It comes equipped with a range of stand-out features that makes it a perfect fit for the business requirements of small and medium-scale businessmen and traders across India who offer last-mile transportation solutions.

The New Mahindra Jeeto Plus CNG CharSau boasts of a powerful engine that delivers class-leading power of 15 kW and torque of 44 Nm at 1600 – 2200 rpm. This ensures superior pick-up, acceleration and gradeability, allowing the New Jeeto Plus CNG CharSau to carry heavy loads even up the steepest of slopes. Further coupled with lowest maintenance cost and the ability to carry varied load options effectively, the New Jeeto Plus CNG CharSau will deliver up to 30% higher profit than the market offerings.