Mahindra Introduces New Scorpio N Variant Starting at Rs 16.99 Lakh

Mahindra Scorpio N has been given a new variant in the Indian market called the Z8 Select. It is available at a starting price of Rs 16.99 lakh and comes in both petrol and diesel fuel options as well as both manual and automatic transmissions.

Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select Features

The Scorpio-N Z8 Select is meticulously crafted with key premium features like Adrenox Connect, Built-in Alexa, signature dual barrel LED headlamps, LED Projector Foglamps & Sting-like LED DRLs, R17 Diamond cut Alloy wheels, rich coffee-black leatherette interiors at an attractive price point.

Available in both petrol and diesel engine options, as well as Automatic (AT) and Manual Transmission (MT) configurations, the Scorpio-N Z8 Select is designed to cater to a wide array of driving preferences and requirements, making it a versatile choice for SUV enthusiasts.

The ‘Z8 Select’ stands out with its exclusive Midnight Black colour, enhancing the Scorpio-N's commanding presence. This new colour adds to the SUV's bold design, complemented by diamond-cut alloy wheels and signature LED headlamps. The LED Daytime Running Lamps, LED Projector Fog Lamps, and LED Sequential Turn Indicators on the ORVMs further define this new pinnacle of SUV design.

The ‘Z8 Select’ boasts rich coffee-black leatherette interiors, creating an oasis of grandeur and comfort. Also featuring soft touch IP the interiors of the ‘Scorpio-N Z8 Select’ are designed and fettled to offer a highly sophisticated sensation, delighting the driver and passengers alike.

Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select Price