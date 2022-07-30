Mahindra Gets 1 Lakh Scorpio N Bookings Worth 18K Crore in 30 Mins

Mahindra Scorpio N bookings were opened today at 11 am. The gigantic automobile manufacturer has reported that it has received 1 lakh bookings for the SUV worth an ex-showroom value of Rs 18,000 crore in 30 minutes.

Mahindra has announced that within the first 60 seconds of the commencement of the Scorpio N bookings, more than 25,000 people made reservations for the SUV.

The booking website handled the huge rush of orders well, but there was a brief glitch with the payment gateway provider. Mahindra would like to assure the customers that their time stamp prior to payment is duly recorded on the booking platform, so each customer will have their rightful place in the order sequence and accordingly the first 25,000 will be considered for introductory prices based on this sequence.

The deliveries of the All-New Scorpio-N will begin September 26, 2022, onwards. Over 20,000 units of the SUV are planned for delivery by December 2022 wherein Z8L variant will be prioritized. Mahindra will inform the customers about their delivery date by the end of August 2022.