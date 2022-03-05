Mahindra Bolero Camper-based Caravans in the Pipeline

Mahindra has signed a collaboration agreement with Campervan Factory Pvt. Ltd. – a research-based, IIT Madras-incubated caravan manufacturing company – to launch budget-friendly luxury campers in India. These well-equipped campers, based on the double-cab Mahindra Bolero Camper Gold platform, will cater to the self-drive tourism segment that is gaining popularity in the country.

This is the first time that an Indian automotive OEM has ventured into the caravan segment in India. As a part of this agreement, Mahindra will introduce innovative campervan designs and models in India that match international standards. These will be developed with assistance from IIT Madras Advanced Manufacturing Technology Development Centre (AMTDC), International Centre for Clean Water (ICCW) for water management and waste disposal solutions and Saint Gobain Research Centre for their expertise in glazed solutions.

The Mahindra Bolero Gold Camper luxury camper trucks will be offered with a range of facilities, including smart water solutions, beautifully designed fittings and comfortable interiors to cater to all travellers. Each camper truck will offer a sleeping facility for four, sitting and dining facility for four, a restroom fitted with a bio-toilet and a shower, a complete kitchen with mini-fridge and microwave, an air-conditioner (optional), and a complete multimedia experience, including television and other conveniences.

The pocket-friendly caravan will be easy to operate and drive, and won’t require special driving skills, making it easy for tour operators to rent these caravans out as self-drive campers. This will also be beneficial for tourists as it will provide them with privacy and safety. With these campers, one has the freedom to venture out to any part of the country, even to remote spots.

The Bolero Camper Gold double-truck which forms the base for these campers is a proven vehicle, and acknowledged for its reliability, performance, efficiency, ruggedness and capability to handle the toughest of terrains.