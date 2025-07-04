Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e Pack Two Deliveries to Begin From End July

Mahindra is set to begin deliveries of Pack Two for its BE 6 and XEV 9e electric SUVs by end-July 2025, further expanding its footprint in India’s premium EV space. The new pack introduces a larger 79 kWh battery option alongside the existing 59 kWh, with real-world ranges of 500 km and 400 km, respectively.

Prices start at ₹21.90 lakh for the 59 kWh variant and ₹23.50 lakh for the new 79 kWh option. Both trims come loaded with high-end features, including Level 2 ADAS, a Harman Kardon 16-speaker system with Dolby Atmos, a full glass roof, and dual cockpit experiences—Cinemascope triple screens in the XEV 9e and a race-inspired Digital Cockpit in the BE 6.

Mahindra is also upgrading the BE 6 Pack Two with premium sage leatherette interiors and an ivory roof finish, borrowing design cues from the higher Pack Three variant for an added touch of sophistication.

Existing customers will have the option to upgrade their bookings to the 79 kWh variant, reaffirming Mahindra’s customer-first approach. With one electric SUV sold every 10 minutes, Mahindra now leads the Indian EV market by value.

Backed by a strong service network of 300+ locations, the BE 6 and XEV 9e are positioned as true all-rounders—delivering tech, style, and peace of mind in every drive.