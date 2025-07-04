Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e Pack Two Deliveries to Begin From End July

Mahindra is set to begin deliveries of Pack Two for its BE 6 and XEV 9e electric SUVs by end-July 2025, further expanding its footprint in India’s premium EV space. The new pack introduces a larger 79 kWh battery option alongside the existing 59 kWh, with real-world ranges of 500 km and 400 km, respectively.

Feature Loaded Xev9e Pack Two

Prices start at ₹21.90 lakh for the 59 kWh variant and ₹23.50 lakh for the new 79 kWh option. Both trims come loaded with high-end features, including Level 2 ADAS, a Harman Kardon 16-speaker system with Dolby Atmos, a full glass roof, and dual cockpit experiences—Cinemascope triple screens in the XEV 9e and a race-inspired Digital Cockpit in the BE 6.

Mahindra is also upgrading the BE 6 Pack Two with premium sage leatherette interiors and an ivory roof finish, borrowing design cues from the higher Pack Three variant for an added touch of sophistication.

Feature Loaded Be 6 Pack Two

Existing customers will have the option to upgrade their bookings to the 79 kWh variant, reaffirming Mahindra’s customer-first approach. With one electric SUV sold every 10 minutes, Mahindra now leads the Indian EV market by value.

Backed by a strong service network of 300+ locations, the BE 6 and XEV 9e are positioned as true all-rounders—delivering tech, style, and peace of mind in every drive.

