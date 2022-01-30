Made in India Nissan Magnite Now Being Exported to 15 Global Markets

Built on the philosophy of “Make in India, Make for the World” Nissan has expanded the number of export markets for its highly popular Magnite compact SUV to 15 in total, following an incredibly successful first year on sale.

Magnite, produced at Nissan’s Chennai plant in Tamil Nadu, was launched in December 2020 and has since gone on to achieve 78,000 cumulative customer bookings in India alone, with a further 6,344 shipped overseas.

Following the successful introduction of Magnite in South Africa and Indonesia last year, the award-winning car is now also available to customers in Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Brunei, Uganda, Kenya, Seychelles, Mozambique, Zambia, Mauritius, Tanzania and Malawi.

Magnite was the first global product to launch under the Nissan NEXT transformation plan, shifting the company’s focus towards high-demand products that deliver lasting value to the business and customers.

Since launching, more than 42,000 Magnites have been produced in Chennai, despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic and ongoing semiconductor shortage. This achievement earned Nissan India Operations the company’s Global President’s Award.