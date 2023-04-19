Luxury & Performance Meet in the Newest Iteration of Porsche Cayenne

19/04/2023 - 17:21 | ,  ,   | IAB Team

Porsche has fundamentally overhauled the third generation of the Cayenne with comprehensive changes to the powertrain, chassis, design and equipment. This has further extended not only on-road and off-road performance, but also luxurious everyday comfort. The new Cayenne debuts with a highly digitalised display and control concept, new chassis technology and innovative high-tech features.

2023 Porsche Cayenne Rear Quarter

In Europe, the new Porsche Cayenne debuts with three different engine versions. An extensive refinement of the four-litre V8 biturbo engine replaces the previous V6 engine in the new Cayenne S. With a maximum output of 474 PS and a torque of 600 Nm – 34 PS and 50 Nm more than its predecessor – it accelerates both the SUV and the SUV Coupé to 100 km/h in 4.7 seconds. The top speed is 273 km/h. The entry into the world of the Cayenne comes with an optimised three-litre V6 turbo engine. It now generates 353 PS and 500 Nm, which is 13 PS and 50 Nm more than before.

The six-cylinder engine also forms the basis for the powertrain of the Cayenne E-Hybrid. In combination with a new electric motor that has been improved by 30 kW to 130 kW (176 PS), the combined output increases to 346 kW (470 PS). Equipped with a high-voltage battery with a capacity increased from 17.9 kWh to 25.9 kWh, depending on the equipment level, a purely electric range according to the WLTP of up to 90 kilometres is now possible.

2023 Porsche Cayenne Left Side

For the first time, the redesigned cockpit of the Cayenne includes a fully digital 12.6-inch instrument cluster with a so-called curved and free-standing design and variable display options. An optimised head-up display is available as an option. The standard 12.3-inch central Porsche Communication Management (PCM) display integrates harmoniously into the new dashboard and provides access to all the relevant vehicle functions.

The new Cayenne now has a particularly expressive appearance. A new front end combined with more strongly arched wings, a new bonnet and technically appealing headlights emphasise the vehicle’s width. Matrix LED Headlights are now standard in the new Cayenne. HD Matrix LED Headlights are a new optional feature. In addition, customers can use a comprehensive range of new and optimised assistance systems.

You might also like

Submit Spy Shots and Get Bragging Rights

Most Viewed

Latest