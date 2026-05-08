Lexus TZ Revealed as Brand’s First Three-Row Electric SUV

Lexus has unveiled the all-new TZ, its first three-row battery electric SUV, built around a “Driving Lounge” concept that prioritises comfort and refinement across all rows.

Underpinned by a dedicated EV platform, the TZ measures 5,100 mm in length with a 3,050 mm wheelbase, offering generous cabin space. Power comes from a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup producing 300 kW, enabling a 0–100 km/h sprint in just 5.4 seconds.

The SUV is equipped with a 95.82 kWh battery, delivering a claimed range of up to 620 km (WLTC), 530 km (WLTP), and around 300 miles (EPA). Fast charging from 10 to 80 percent takes approximately 35 minutes.

Inside, Lexus focuses heavily on craftsmanship and sustainability. The cabin features forged bamboo sourced from Japan’s Shikoku region, paired with recycled aluminium elements—part of the brand’s push towards circular design practices.

The TZ also benefits from Lexus’s Aji-migaki refinement philosophy, which enhances ride comfort, noise insulation and overall driving smoothness, whether stationary or on the move.