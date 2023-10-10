Lamborghini Revuelto and Lanzador Celebrate Middle East Premiere

Automobili Lamborghini presents two important Lamborghini models to Middle East audiences at the inaugural edition of the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) Qatar. Lamborghini Chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann was on site in Doha to mark the brand’s presence at the first-ever GIMS Qatar event, where Middle East audiences enjoyed two regional premieres: the Revuelto super sports V12 plug-in hybrid, and the all-electric Lanzador concept.

A replacement for the legendary Aventador, the Revuelto defines a new paradigm in terms of performance, sportiness and driving pleasure. Its revolutionary architecture, with naturally-aspirated V12 engine combined with three electric motors and eight-speed, double-clutch transverse gearbox, delivers 1015 CV. With its innovative design, maximum-efficiency aerodynamics and a new carbon frame concept, the hybrid Revuelto continues Lamborghini’s V12 super sports heritage.

Following its global debut at Pebble Beach in August, visitors to Doha also witnessed the Middle East premiere of the company’s inaugural pure-electric fourth-model concept, the Lanzador. Establishing a new car segment, the high ground-clearance Ultra GT offers 2+2 seats, and features clear, pure and technical forms, with an all-new concept in terms of performance and unprecedented on-board experience.

Automobili Lamborghini is present at GIMS Qatar from 5 to 14 October. With 13 dealers in the Middle East and Africa, the region is an important market for the super sports brand that in 2022 reported its best results ever in terms of deliveries to customers, turnover and profitability.