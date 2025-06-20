Lamborghini Opens First Official Showroom in Tbilisi

Automobili Lamborghini has officially opened its first showroom in Georgia, located at 129 Agmashenebeli Street, Tbilisi. Operated by Tegeta Holding, the space is designed to embody Lamborghini’s bold Italian identity, blending luxury, performance, and design flair.

The launch event was a spectacle, hosting over 500 guests and featuring immersive art installations, a DJ set, and a striking lineup of Lamborghini models adorned in the Italian tricolour. The evening’s highlight was the Georgian debut of the Lamborghini Temerario, the brand’s all-new 920 CV twin-turbo V8 hybrid supercar.

The Temerario stands out with:

A powertrain capable of reaching 10,000 rpm

Leading interior space and luggage capacity in its class

A perfect blend of performance, comfort, and innovation

Developed entirely in Sant’Agata Bolognese, the Temerario represents a new chapter for Lamborghini’s hybrid super sports cars, completing the brand’s electrified lineup.

With the Tbilisi showroom now open, Lamborghini strengthens its presence in the region, offering Georgian customers direct access to its cutting-edge models and unmistakable Italian craftsmanship.