Lamborghini LMDh Hybrid Sports Car Prototype Development Announced

Lamborghini Squadra Corse is developing its first LMDh prototype, which will debut in 2024 in the FIA World Endurance Championship (Hypercar class) and the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship (GTP class).

Since 2015, Lamborghini has been competing at the pinnacle of GT racing, celebrating more than 40 titles and some unique achievements: the triple GTD class win at the legendary 24 Hours at Daytona between 2018 and 2020 was the first time a manufacturer won three times in a row. Now, the company’s commitment to the LMDh class is the step into the top level of sports car racing, allowing Lamborghini to compete for overall victories at the world’s most prestigious endurance races, such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans, 24 Hours at Daytona and 12 Hours of Sebring.

In keeping with the company’s racing credentials and heritage in innovation, Squadra Corse is making the step into a motorsport landscape driven by hybrid propulsion. LMDh is, therefore, the perfect fit with Lamborghini’s transition to hybrid technologies: by the end of 2024, the entire Lamborghini range will be hybridized.

LMDh stands for Le Mans Daytona hybrid and gives the name to the new sports prototype race car category debuting in 2023, giving the possibility to compete in both the FIA World Endurance Championship and the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship in the highest class. For Lamborghini, the LMDh program will run in addition to Squadra Corse’s GT platform, consisting of Super Trofeo and GT3, which remains the core of its customer motorsport operation.