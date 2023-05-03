Lamborghini 60th Anniversary: Spectacular Show of 382 Supercars at Silverstone

More than 380 Lamborghinis arrived at Silverstone Circuit for ‘Lamborghini Day’, the UK’s official celebration of the Italian super sports car manufacturer Automobili Lamborghini’s 60th anniversary year.

Alongside the official UK presentation of the new Lamborghini Revuelto, the first hybrid Lamborghini, guests took to Silverstone Circuit for a unique parade lap: the never-before-seen spectacle of 382 Lamborghinis together on the F1 circuit created a historic new record for Lamborghini, for the most cars on track at one time.

The Lamborghinis departed the UK’s 11 dealerships in Bull Run convoys, to arrive at Silverstone Circuit, Northamptonshire, where they were greeted by Lamborghini’s board directors. The 382 cars led by Lamborghini’s pro drivers from its Squadra Corse motorsport team lapped the circuit, creating a spectacle of colour and creating Lamborghini history for the most cars together on a track.

Returning to Silverstone’s iconic Wing building, guests spent the rest of the day exploring various facets of the Italian super sports car manufacturer. A display of classic Lamborghini cars including the 400 GT, Miura, Espada, Countach, Diablo and LM 002 was curated by Lamborghini Polo Storico: the specialist department managing the restoration, certification, archives and spare parts for historic models, with a team on hand to answer owners’ queries.

In the mezzanine area, Lamborghini’s timing partner Roger Dubuis displayed its exclusive watches. The UK’s Barwell Motorsport presented the multi-winning Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO racecar it campaigns in the British GT series and the GT World Challenge Europe as an official partner of Lamborghini’s Squadra Corse motorsport division.