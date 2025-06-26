Koenigsegg Unleashes Track-Ready Beast: Sadair’s Spear

Koenigsegg has taken the wraps off its latest road-legal track weapon—Sadair’s Spear. Lighter, faster, and sharper than ever, it pushes the limits of performance with upgraded aerodynamics, a tuned twin-turbo V8, and race-focused enhancements.

Named after Christian von Koenigsegg’s father’s favorite racehorse, Sadair’s Spear honors legacy while breaking new ground in engineering. It sheds 35 kg from the Jesko Attack, achieves up to 1,625 hp with E85 fuel, and features Koenigsegg’s legendary Light Speed Transmission for lightning-fast shifts.

Key upgrades include a new double-blade rear wing, enhanced cooling, carbon-ceramic brakes, and bespoke Aircore wheels with wider track-ready rubber. The front-end gets larger canards, hood vents, and a Gurney flap for added downforce. Underneath, Koenigsegg’s signature Triplex suspension and active ride height deliver pinpoint handling.

Inside, it's all business—carbon fiber racing seats, minimalist trim, and optional 6-point harnesses reinforce the car’s track-first intent. Yet, Koenigsegg’s tech-savvy touches like SmartCluster, SmartCenter, AutoSkin, and parking assist remain intact.

During testing at Gotland Ring, Sadair’s Spear beat the Jesko Attack’s lap time by 1.1 seconds—proof of its razor-sharp performance.

Limited to just 30 units, all of which are already sold, Sadair’s Spear is more than a tribute—it’s a new benchmark in the hypercar world.