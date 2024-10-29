Kia Unveils CarPay and Partners with Parkopedia for In-Car Parking Payments

Kia has launched CarPay, its in-car payment service, starting with the EV3, allowing drivers to pay for items and services directly from their vehicle. The first integrated application is with Parkopedia, helping drivers in Europe locate and pay for parking via the vehicle's navigation screen.

Parking challenges are widespread, with 92% of drivers across major markets like France, Germany, and the UK finding it difficult to secure parking spots. This is especially problematic for EV drivers, nearly half of whom report unexpected parking fines during charging sessions.

Parkopedia’s system, integrated into Kia’s navigation, provides real-time data on nearby parking availability, pricing, and estimated spots. Kia CarPay then enables seamless payment using a stored payment card, eliminating the need for additional apps.

Currently focused on on-street parking, Parkopedia plans to expand to indoor garages, covering over 1.7 million parking locations across 19 European countries. The EV3 and future Kia models will feature CarPay as part of Kia’s commitment to enhancing the in-car experience with convenient, connected features for drivers.