Kia Sonet in Saudi Arabia is Longer & Powerful than India-spec Model

Kia Sonet has made its way to the top of the sales chart in the Indian market after it was launched in the country last year. The South-Korean carmaker sells the Sonet in other countries as well. However, in the International markets, it is offered as a longer and more powerful car. The Sonet has been recently launched in Saudi Arabia. In the Arabian market, it goes on sale in a longer avatar. Since the Indian market has a 4-meter length restriction for small cars, the India-spec Sonet measures 3,995 mm in length. The model sold in the Saudi Arabian market is 4,120 mm long. Interestingly, this increment in length comes from chunkier bumpers.

Other dimensions, however, remain the same. The Sonet has a width of 1,790 mm, a height of 1,642 mm, and a wheelbase of 2,500 mm. The biggest change between the India-spec Sonet and the model sold in the Saudi Arabian market are the engine options. In the Indian market, the Sonet is available with three engine options – 1.2L NA petrol, 1.0L turbo-petrol, and 1.5L turbo-diesel.

The Saudi Arabian market gets the Sonet with the Seltos-sourced bigger 1.5L NA petrol motor only. The 4-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol power plant is capable of churning out 115 PS of peak power and 144 Nm of max torque. It is offered with a CVT and a 6-speed manual gearbox. In the Indian market, the Sonet is available with five gearbox options – 5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT, and 6-speed AT.

Talking of the feature list, it is almost similar on both India-spec and Saudi Arabia-spec models. The Sonet comes with 6 airbags, TPMS, hill-start assist, traction control, ABS with EBD, drive modes and more. For the convenience of occupants, it also gets a wireless phone charger, Bose sound system, front & rear parking sensors, cruise control, rear AC vents, ambient lighting, electric sunroof, and automatic climate control. Sadly, it misses out on the bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen display in the Saudi Arabian market, as it gets the smaller 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit instead. The prices for the Sonet in Saudi Arabia start at 59,900 SAR and go up to 71,500 SAR, which equals to INR 11.57 lakh and INR 13.81 lakh, respectively.