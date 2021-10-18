Kia Sonet First Anniversary Edition Launched in India

Kia has launched the first anniversary edition of the Sonet in India to celebrate the first successful year of the compact SUV in the market. The new variant offers a strikingly bold and wild look. Its design is inspired by Aurochs, a large wild Eurasian bull.

The exclusive tiger-nose grille on the Kia Sonet first anniversary edition features hot-stamped tangerine accents lending an undaunted outlook to the compact SUV. In addition to this, the new Sonet also features Aurochs side skid plates to offer a bolder and butch appeal to the vehicle along with side door garnish and centre wheel caps in tangerine accent and anniversary edition emblem.

The Kia Sonet first anniversary edition is available in four powertrains options - 1.0 T-GDi petrol engine with Smartstream 6iMT & 7DCT and 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine with 6MT (in WGT configuration) & 6AT (in VGT configuration). The first anniversary edition Sonet is offered in four exterior colours - Aurora Black pearl, Glacier white pearl, Steel silver & Gravity grey. The new model is available at a starting price of INR 10,79,000 (ex-showroom, pan India).

Mr. Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kia India said, "The Sonet has been one of our breakthrough products that have contributed to Kia's success in India. With sales of more than one lakh units in less than a year, the Sonet has already established itself as one of India's highest-selling compact SUVs. To celebrate this adoration, we are excited to launch the anniversary edition of the Sonet. Carved out of sheer design excellence, the Anniversary edition Sonet is based on the concept of Aurochs and boasts a muscular look offering a bolder and premium driving experience to our young-at-heart customers."