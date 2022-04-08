Kia Seltos and Sonet Refreshed for 2022

Kia India has announced the launch of refreshed versions of two of its most popular products, Kia Seltos and Kia Sonet, for 2022. These refreshed versions now come with multiple updates and additional features that further enhance the value propositions of both these products. In addition, many existing features from higher variants are now being extended to lower variants.

2022 Kia Seltos

The refreshed Kia Seltos has been updated with 13 new enhancements. The company has introduced the first-in-India Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) technology with the 1.5 Diesel engine on the Kia Seltos HTK+ variant. The vehicle also comes in a new variant HTX AT powered by Diesel 1.5 powertrain.

Kia India also has extended paddle shifters along with multi-drive and traction modes for all automatic variants of the refreshed Kia Seltos for a sportier and more responsive driving experience. Multiple other safety features such as Side Airbag, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Brake Assist (BA), Hill Assist Control (HAC), Highline Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (Highline TPMS) and All-Wheel Disc brakes are also offered as standard on the refreshed Kia Seltos.

Furthermore, The HTX+ variant of the vehicle also boasts curtain airbags. Further, design changes have been made in the Seltos logo design on the D-cut steering wheel, SUS scuff plate and tailgate to further enhance its appeal. In the case of Seltos X Line, it will now be offered with the X Line Logo on Indigo Pera Seats.

2022 Kia Sonet

The refreshed Kia Sonet has been updated with 9 new enhancements. It will now be equipped with Side Airbag and Highline Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (Highline TPMS) as standard across variants to further enhance safety. The company will also offer key safety features like Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Brake Assist (BA), Hill Assist Control (HAC)as standard on the iMT trims.

Further, curtain airbags will now be offered from HTX+ variant onwards. Customers of the newly launched Kia Sonet will get the Advanced 10.67 cm (4.2”) Colour Instrument Cluster from the HTX variant itself so that they can get detailed car information and feel always in charge. The Semi Leatherette seat will now be offered from the HTE variant itself. Similar to the refreshed Seltos, the newly launched refreshed Sonet will also get design changes in the Sonet logo on the D-cut steering wheel and tailgate.

Kia India has launched the refreshed Seltos and Sonet at a starting price of INR 10.19 Lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India) and INR 7.15 Lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India), respectively.