Kia PV5 Cargo Scores Full Five Stars in 2025 Euro NCAP Van Safety Tests

Kia PV5 Cargo has secured a five-star rating in the 2025 Euro NCAP Commercial Van Safety assessment, placing it among the safest electric commercial vans on European roads. The model achieved 75% for occupant protection, 80% for safety assist and crash avoidance, and 80% for post-crash safety, reinforcing its strong safety credentials.

The recognition adds to the PV5’s growing list of global accolades, including the 2026 International Van of the Year title and honours at the BBC Top Gear Awards.

Euro NCAP commended the PV5 Cargo for its robust suite of standard ADAS features. Its autonomous emergency braking (AEB) system, paired with forward collision warning, performed impressively—reacting effectively at higher speeds and avoiding impacts in most pedestrian and cyclist tests.

The lane support system also received notable praise for providing timely steering corrections and more assertive interventions to prevent unintended road departure. Additionally, a speed assistance system integrates digital mapping with a forward-facing camera to identify speed limits and relay them clearly to the driver.