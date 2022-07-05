Kia India Records Highest-Ever Monthly Sales With Seltos On Top

Kia India has reported that it recorded its highest-ever monthly sales in June 2022. The company crossed the 1 lakh sales mark in the first 6 months of the year dispatching 1,21,808 units in the domestic market. It sold 24,024 units in June 2022, its highest ever monthly sales, helping it achieve the afore-stated milestone.

Continuing its growth momentum, the company registered 60% Y-o-Y growth over June 2021 and 26% over H1, 2021. The Kia Seltos and Carens lead the sales momentum with 8,388 and 7,895 units sold, respectively, followed by Sonet with 7,455 units and Carnival with 285 units sold.

The Kia Seltos remained the highest selling model for the company, registering sales of 48,320 units, while Sonet sold 40,687 units in the first half of the CY 2022. The company’s highest-ever half-yearly sales was supported by its latest RV – the Carens, which contributed almost 25% to the overall sales with 30,953 units sold in the first 5 months of its launch.

Commenting on the performance, Hardeep Singh Brar, Vice President & Head of Sales and Marketing, Kia India said, "The immense love we are getting from the people of India is the result of the strong foundation of Kia in the country, backed by extensive research and customer-centricity. Despite the global supply chain constraints, we are still managing to achieve milestones in record time. This wouldn't have been possible without our customers' trust in the brand. We are deeply humbled for their continued support, and we promise to keep trying to enhance their buying and ownership journey further."

The company recently celebrated the 1.5 lakh sales milestone of Kia Sonet, which has disrupted the compact SUV segment in a short span of two years since its launch in September 2020. The recently launched globally acclaimed - the Kia EV6 is already sold out for the year with deliveries slated for September, 2022.