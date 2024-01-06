Kia EV9 Electric SUV Wins Utility Vehicle of the Year Award

In a triumphant recognition of Kia's commitment to excellence in the electric vehicle (EV) market, the Kia EV9 electric SUV has been crowned the North American Utility Vehicle of the Year by the esteemed North American Car of the Year (NACTOY) jury. This marks the third time in five years that Kia has secured the top spot in this category, with the EV9 joining the ranks of the celebrated Kia vehicles, and the second consecutive win for a Kia EV.

A panel of 50 automotive experts, representing print, online, radio, and broadcast media, rigorously evaluated a diverse range of vehicles – from sports cars to pickup trucks. The assessment covered various criteria, including automotive innovation, design, safety features, performance, technology, driver satisfaction, user experience, and overall value.

Following the triumph of the Kia EV6, which clinched the prestigious accolade last year, the introduction of the all-new Kia EV9 signals a groundbreaking moment as the first mass-market three-row EV SUV in the United States.

Priced at a competitive starting MSRP of $54,900 and boasting an EPA-estimated 304 miles of all-electric range on the Light Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) model, the 2024 Kia EV9 is now available for purchase. However, interested buyers are urged to act swiftly, as the initial inventory is limited. The EV9 is accessible to consumers across all 50 states.

Positioned as a true SUV, the Kia EV9 offers an impressive 7.8 inches of ground clearance, up to 81.9 cubic feet of cargo room with the second and third rows folded, and an available towing capacity of 5,000 lbs. Looking ahead, the Kia EV9 is set to make a significant mark as it is expected to be assembled in the United States later this year at Kia’s manufacturing facility in West Point, Georgia. The accolade further solidifies Kia's standing in the EV market, affirming its commitment to innovation, performance, and customer satisfaction.