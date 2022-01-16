Kia Continues to be a Major Partner of Australian Open for 2022

Kia will support the Australian Open 2022 (AO22) – the prestigious tennis Grand Slam event of the Asia-Pacific region – with a series of marketing activities that highlight the company’s vision for and commitment to sustainable mobility.

As the Major Partner of AO22, Kia on January 13 held an official vehicle handover ceremony at the newly christened Kia Arena in Melbourne Park, attended by Kia and Tennis Australia executives, former Australian Open champion Rafael Nadal and wheelchair tennis champion Dylan Alcott.

Kia presented a fleet of 130 vehicles to tournament officials comprised of the popular Sportage SUV, Carnival MPV and EV6 fully electric crossover. The vehicles will transport players, match officials and VIPs in comfort and safety around Melbourne Park during the Open from January 17-30.

A key development for AO22 is the inauguration of Kia Arena, a 5,000-seat capacity stadium that will host tournament matches. Kia Arena is the fourth-largest Australian Open stadium at Melbourne Park and was constructed ahead of the 2022 event. It will also be utilized as a venue for diverse cultural, sports and entertainment programs outside of the tournament schedule.

Aside from these events and developments, Kia will operate an EV6 exhibition booth and diverse marketing activities featuring engaging digital content. As the exclusive major partner of the Australian Open since 2002, Kia will continue to offer innovative brand-related experiences to customers around the world, leveraging the various synergies created from the Australian Open.