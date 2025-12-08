Kia Celebrates 80 Years with Vision Meta Turismo Concept and Heritage Showcase

Kia has celebrated its 80th anniversary with a special ceremony at Kia Vision Square in Yongin, Korea, attended by around 400 guests, including Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung and Kia President & CEO Ho Sung Song. The milestone event also saw the global debut of the Vision Meta Turismo concept car, alongside the opening of an extensive heritage exhibition that will remain on display until 2029.

The Vision Meta Turismo is a bold exploration of future mobility, blending high-performance driving with a lounge-style cabin inspired by 1960s long-distance touring machines. Inside, the concept features a next-generation steering interface offering three digital driving modes—Speedster, Dreamer, and Gamer. These modes use advanced AR head-up display technology to adapt the experience to different driving scenarios, from spirited runs to immersive digital journeys.

Kia’s heritage exhibition highlights the brand’s evolution through 17 iconic vehicles arranged across eight themed zones. It showcases everything from its early models to the latest innovations, reflecting how the brand transformed over eight decades.

Founded in 1944 as Kyungsung Precision Industry, the company adopted the name Kia in 1952. After joining Hyundai Motor Group in 1997, Kia underwent a major brand relaunch in 2021 with a renewed focus on electric mobility and next-generation vehicle platforms. The 80-year celebration underscores Kia’s commitment to innovation as it moves deeper into an electrified and experiential future.