Kia Carens Wins ICOTY 2023, Kia EV6 Takes Green Car Award

The Kia Carens has been crowned as the Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) 2023 and the Kia EV6 won the Green Car Award 2023 by ICOTY. With this, Kia has become the first brand ever to win two ICOTY awards in the same year.

The ICOTY awards, held under the aegis of the Automotive Journalists Association of India (AJAI), are the most coveted automotive awards in India and are often referred to as the Oscars of the Indian automotive industry.

The award is an expert and independent judgment of the best new car. The highly experienced jury members are responsible for selecting a single decisive winner. The criteria like price, fuel efficiency, styling, comfort, safety, performance, practicality, technical innovation, value for money, and suitability for Indian driving conditions are particularly important factors that are considered while deciding on the winner.

Kia Carens is yet another made-in-India global product from Kia that brings the sophistication of a family mover and the sportiness of an SUV in one compelling package. The Kia Carens is a comfortable and spacious three-row seater Recreational Vehicle designed for modern Indian families. The Kia Carens is available with three powertrain options - Smartstream 1.5 Petrol, Smartstream 1.4 T-GDi Petrol and 1.5 CRDi VGT Diesel. Further, customers also get an option to choose from three transmission options – 6MT, 7DCT and 6AT.The vehicle is offered in the Seven seater option in Premium to Luxury trims, while the Luxury Plus trim is available with a choice of both 6 and 7 seater options.

Kia EV6 is the first Electric Vehicle by Kia in India and is built on Kia’s dedicated EV platform, the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). The vehicle boasts a highly impressive real-world driving range, ultra-fast charging capabilities, and a spacious, high-tech interior. It features an 800-volt ultra-fast charging capability, with a 10-80 percent charge taking as little as 18 minutes using a 350-kW charger. Alongside its charging capabilities, the EV6 will be introduced in India with a long-range (77.4 kWh) battery pack that offers a range of up to 708 km on a full charge (ARAI certified).