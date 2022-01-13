Kia Carens India Bookings to Open from 14 Jan

Kia India has announced that it will start accepting pre-launch bookings for the upcoming Kia Carens. From 14 Jan, customers can book the much-anticipated vehicle from the comfort of their homes through Kia India’s official website alongside its authorized dealership network across the country at a booking amount of INR 25,000.

Globally unveiled on December 16, 2021, The Kia Carens hosts 10 robust Hi-Secure safety package including 6 airbags, standard across all five trims - Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus. The vehicle also boasts advanced connectivity through Kia Connect with 66 Connected Car features, and choices of powertrains and transmission options along with the longest wheelbase in its class, making it a perfect choice for the modern Indian family.

The Kia Carens hosts many first-in-class features such as 26.03 Cm (10.25”) HD Touchscreen Navigation with Next Generation Kia Connect, BOSE Premium Sound System with 8 speakers, Smart Pure Air Purifier with Virus and Bacteria protection, Ventilated front seats, 2nd Row Seat “One Touch Easy Electric Tumble” and SkyLight Sunroof.

The Kia Carens will be offered in three powertrain options - Smartstream 1.5 Petrol, Smartstream 1.4 T-GDiPetrol, and 1.5 CRDi VGT Dieselcouped with three transmission options – 6MT, 7DCT and 6AT.

Like Sonet and Seltos, Carens is another ‘Made-in-India-for-the-World’ product and boasts many first-in-class features. Apart from the Indian market, the Kia Carens will be exported to 90 countries, including both right- and left-hand drive markets.