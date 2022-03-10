Kia Carens Bookings in India Crosses 50,000 Mark

Kia India has announced that the bookings for Carens have crossed the 50,000 mark. Notably, the company has attained this milestone in just under two months since the booking opened on January 14, 2022. The vehicle has struck the right chord with modern Indian families across the country, as around 60% of the bookings came from Tier 1 and 2 cities. The Luxury and Luxury Plus variant has been a popular choice for the customers, as their booking contribution stands at 45%.

The demand for the petrol and diesel variant of the Carens is balanced, with around 50% of the customers preferring the diesel variants of the Carens. Furthermore, the demand for the automatic variant of the vehicle also attracted close to 30% of the customers. Last month, the company sold 5,300 units of the Carens amid the semiconductor shortage in just 13 days of its launch, resonating an overwhelming response for the car.

Commenting on this milestone, Myung-Sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India said, “This response for the Carens has created a never before excitement in family mover segment and it matches the excitement that our other SUVs have generated, and it is very encouraging.”

He further added, “The Indian automotive industry is going through a tough phase as we face an acute shortage of semiconductors, hampering our production and hence the supply to the market. However, we hope that the shortage of chips will start improving from Q2 onwards. To curb the long delivery period on our cars, we have started the third shift at our Anantapur manufacturing facility starting March 2022. We are proud that our customers’ trust remains undeterred in these challenging times, helping us carve a niche in the Indian automotive market. We assure our patrons that we are working around the clock with our suppliers and partners to reduce the waiting period for the Carens and other models.”

The Kia Carens packs a perfect blend of sophistication of a family mover with the sportiness of an SUV. Carens delivers superior quality, excellent value and embodies a distinct style in its class. It is also the first vehicle in its class to include six airbags as well as a slew of active and passive safety features as part of the Robust 10 Hi-Safety package as standard across its line-up.