Kawasaki Z1100 Makes India Entry with 136 BHP Engine

Kawasaki has introduced the new Z1100 supernaked in India at Rs. 12.79 lakh (ex-showroom), bringing a bigger engine and multiple enhancements over the outgoing Z1000. The motorcycle continues to embrace Kawasaki’s signature Sugomi design language, delivering the aggressive, muscular look that the Z series is known for.

The Z1100 retains its bold and predatory stance with twin-pod LED headlamps, a sharp fuel tank profile, and a sleek tail section that reinforces its ready-to-attack character. While the visual identity remains familiar, the real upgrades come in technology and performance.

Kawasaki has loaded the Z1100 with a comprehensive electronics package, centred around a new five-inch TFT instrument console. Riders can access and customize all electronic rider aids, including a five-axis IMU, three-level traction control, two power modes, bidirectional quickshifter, cruise control, and dual-channel ABS. The display also offers Bluetooth smartphone connectivity with features like navigation support and call/text alerts.

Powering the new Z1100 is the same 1,099cc, liquid-cooled inline-four engine from the Ninja 1100SX, delivering 136bhp and 113Nm of torque. The supernaked also shares its aluminium frame with the sport-tourer, ensuring improved balance and rigidity. The suspension setup consists of fully adjustable Showa units, while braking is handled by Tokico calipers paired with Dunlop Sportmax Q5A tyres for enhanced grip and handling.

With its mix of character, advanced features, and proven mechanicals, the Kawasaki Z1100 enters the Indian market as a strong contender in the litre-class naked segment. It competes directly with models like the Honda CB1000 Hornet SP, offering an exciting option for riders seeking raw power with modern tech.