Jeep Wrangler 4xe Named Best 4x4 in 2022 Women’s WCOTY Award

The innovative Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid is the Best 4x4, according to the 2022 Women’s World Car of the Year (WWCOTY) jury, a panel of 56 motoring journalists from 40 countries spanning five continents.

Vehicles in the WWCOTY awards are judged for excellence in their segments, based on safety, driving, comfort, technology, design, efficiency, impact on the environment and value for money. Jurors from WWCOTY, now in its 12th year, praised the new Wrangler 4xe for its commitment to sustainability.

"With the Wrangler 4xe, the Jeep brand has taken a giant step forward in many ways, but the most important is its commitment to a more sustainable environment,” said Marta Garcia, executive president of WWCOTY. “It is very much appreciated that one of the true SUVs left on the market has opted for hybridisation. The Jeep Wrangler 4xe's commitment to the environment is of decisive value for the Women's World Car of the Year.”

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe delivers 21 miles of zero-emission, electric-only propulsion, making it commuter-friendly as an all-electric daily driver without range anxiety. It is also the most capable and eco-friendly off-road Jeep vehicle, delivering nearly silent off-roading combined with the open-air freedom that only Jeep Wrangler offers.

The Wrangler 4xe’s hybrid powertrain combines a high-tech, 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine with two electric motors, a high-voltage battery pack and TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission. Torque from the electric motors in the Wrangler 4xe arrives instantly on-demand from the driver. The powertrain also delivers fuel-saving, seamless, start-stop operation of the engine.