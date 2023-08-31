Jeep Achieves New Milestone, 5 Million Wranglers Sold So Far

Jeep announced the sale of the five millionth Jeep Wrangler, a 2023 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe 20th anniversary Edition in Earl exterior paint, which was bought by a customer in Camden, New Jersey. This milestone achievement for the brand coincides with the introduction of the new 2024 Jeep Wrangler, which will be sold in markets around the world.

The Jeep Wrangler is the icon of the brand and one of the most recognizable nameplates in the industry and has been since its unveiling at the 1986 Chicago Auto Show as a 1987 model, replacing the Jeep CJ and continuing the legacy established by the original 1941 Willys MB.

The very first Jeep Wrangler, with the model code YJ, entered into production line 37 years ago at the American Motors Corporation factory. The YJ went on to sell 630,000 units between 1987 and 1995. It was followed by the TJ in 1996, the JK in 2006 and the JL in 2017, each new generation building on a legendary history through an unmatched combination of off-road capability and authentic Jeep design.

Since the Wrangler YJ’s introduction as a single two-door model with two engine options – a 2.5-liter four cylinder and a 4.2-liter inline six cylinder – each subsequent iteration of Wrangler has been designed to be even more refined and comfortable for daily use, while providing customers with the world’s most off-road capable and most iconic SUV.