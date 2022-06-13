Jaguar Land Rover India Announces its Monsoon Service Camp

Jaguar Land Rover India has announced the dates of its annual monsoon service camp for its customers.

The Jaguar Land Rover monsoon service camp will be held from 14 to 18 June at all authorised dealerships in the country. Customers can benefit from complimentary vehicle checks and exclusive offers on Branded Goods, Accessories and Value-Added Services. All vehicles will be attended to by highly trained Jaguar and Land Rover technicians and receive the assurance of Jaguar and Land Rover Genuine Parts, where necessary.

To ensure every journey during the monsoon season is made safe and secure, the Jaguar Land Rover monsoon service camp will offer complimentary 32-point Electronic Vehicle Health Check-Up, Brake and Wiper check, Tyre and Fluid Level check, as well as a comprehensive Battery Health check.

For customers with chauffeurs, the service camp will also include a specially curated Chauffeur Training Program that will cover all aspects of driving and vehicle maintenance in the monsoon season.

To avail of these services, customers can schedule an appointment with the closest authorised retailer between 9:30 am and 6:00 pm from 14 to 18 June.