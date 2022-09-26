Isuzu Motors Completes 10 Years of Operation in India

Isuzu Motors has completed 10 years in India. The celebrations marked the 1st formal get-together of all the company employees post the pandemic period.

It was announced that Isuzu would produce & deliver 25K vehicles in FY 22-23.

At the celebratory event, the members of the management felicitated the employees who have worked since the initial project phase. The ‘5-year’ long service awards were also presented to many employees on this occasion.

A special film featuring the ‘Equal Opportunity Initiative’ featuring growing women talent in the manufacturing operations at the Sri City plant was also showcased. This forms part of ISUZU’s inclusion initiative globally.

In all, the 10th-anniversary event had the right mix of leadership direction and motivation, employee recognition, key initiatives and performances that charged the bonhomie to take IMI to the next level of operations.