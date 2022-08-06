Isuzu Inaugurates Multi Brand Service Facility in Partnership With myTVS

Isuzu Motors India and myTVS, India’s largest integrated multi-brand vehicle service provider, inaugurated a ‘multi-brand’ myTVS facility at JMD ISUZU dealership in Mumbai. This facility will also deliver multi-brand services under the brand – myTVS.

As an industry first, under this partnership programme, ISUZU dealer partners who have additional capacity can opt to become franchisees of myTVS by providing dedicated and shared services and bays within their existing Isuzu service premises itself.

The facility of myTVS, while within the ISUZU workshop premises, will have dedicated facilities for other brands. The predominant part of the workshop will however continue to operate as an exclusive ISUZU facility. This will bring efficiencies and ensure better viability for the dealer while providing more reach for myTVS.

The myTVS facility will offer services such as general service and body/accidental repairs for multi-brand vehicles other than ISUZU vehicles. It aims to provide services to customers like quick service, speed wash as well as cashless insurance at reasonable costs. The identified manpower is trained with a special focus on skill inventory, gap analysis and aggregate repairs for the multi-brand service.