Isuzu Conducts 9-Day Expedition Drive to World's Highest Motorable Pass

Isuzu has successfully conducted a 9-day expedition drive to the world's highest motorable pass, Umling-La at 19,300 ft. The drive consisted of 26 vehicles with 20 customers accompanied by friends and family.

The drive started from Manali to the high passes of Leh Ladakh with 20 adventure-seeking customers along with their family and friends, who took their reliable and capable Isuzu D-MAX V-Cross and mu-X, to conquer the mountain trails of Ladakh with their powerful and mighty machines.

The trip went through high passes of Leh Ladakh via Zanskar valley, exploring hidden routes and mountain trails, unseen lakes witnessing the beauty of the Himalayas with enticing views.

A special interaction session was also organized in Leh at the ITBP camp for the customers. It was an emotional moment as the customer understood how the forces operate in challenging conditions.

Driving through Chushul and reaching Hanle, history was made by this ISUZU Drive Expedition. A ‘First’ by any Automobile OEM, taking 52 members of the customer group in their 26 vehicles to the world’s highest motorable pass – the Umling-La pass at 19,300 Ft. is higher than Everest Base camp.