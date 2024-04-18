Insights from SEMA Reports Unveil the Latest Trends in Pickup Truck Customization

The world of pickup truck customization is a dynamic landscape, constantly evolving as enthusiasts seek to elevate the form and function of their beloved rides. The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) periodically publishes industry and market insights, and their 2022 Pickup Accessorization Report offers valuable insights into trends shaping the thriving accessorization industry. The 2024 SEMA Future Trends Report also provides further insights into the growth of the automotive specialty-equipment industry for 2024 and beyond.

Image by freepik

In 2021 alone, pickup owners demonstrated their commitment to customization by investing a staggering $16 billion in specialty parts. Notably, the report highlights that 62% of late-model pickup accessorizers prioritize off-road enhancements for their vehicles. These findings underscore the enduring relevance and excitement within the pickup truck customization scene.

Below are the hottest trends extracted from SEMA Reports, providing a comprehensive overview of how truck owners personalize their rigs to reflect their unique lifestyles, preferences, and creativity.

Truck Bed

SEMA market research reveals that most truck owners make some modifications to the bed of their trucks. These customizations enhance their truck beds’ functionality, appearance, and versatility.

Some of the most common customizations for truck beds include bed liners, tonneau covers, bed extenders, bed racks, bed tents, tie-downs, bed slides, etc. Bed liners protect the bed from scratches, dents, and rust. Options range from the practicality and custom fit of a spray on bedliner for trucks to the convenience of a drop-in bed liner.

Many truck owners use their vehicles as a home away from home, accompanying them on road trips, camping adventures, and off-road excursions. As a result, accessories like bed tents, bed racks, and bed extenders are in high demand. Bed tents convert the truck bed into a comfortable sleeping area for outdoor enthusiasts, while bed racks offer convenient overhead storage for bikes and kayaks. Meanwhile, bed extenders provide additional space by increasing bed length to accommodate larger items.

Wheels/Tires

Pickup truck owners frequently modify their wheels and tires to elevate performance, aesthetics, and off-road capabilities. Many choose to outfit their trucks with larger or custom-designed wheels to accommodate larger tires and enhance the overall appearance of their vehicles.

Several types of tires, ranging from off-road tires to mud-terrain tires and all-terrain tires, are available for truck owners. These tires are tailored to different driving conditions and terrains, allowing trucks to excel in environments where traction is key.

Wheel spacers are often installed to widen the vehicle's track width, improving stability and creating a more aggressive stance. Additionally, lift kits are popular upgrades that raise the truck's suspension, enabling the installation of larger wheels and tires while also providing increased ground clearance for tackling challenging off-road terrain.

Exterior Body

The exterior body of a truck is one of the easiest and most visible ways for an owner to showcase their personality and creativity. Custom paint jobs let truck owners achieve a one-of-a-kind look that makes their rides truly unique. From two-tone paint to matte finish, metallic finishes, custom decals, vintage themes, military/camouflage themes, and airbrushing, there are several ways to achieve a unique and personalized paint job.

Fender flares add a rugged aesthetic while providing extra coverage for larger wheels and tires. Installing an aftermarket bumper can improve protection and durability and offer mounting points for accessories like winches or lights.

Side steps make it easier to access the cab, reducing bodily strain when trying to enter the vehicle. Upgrading to an aftermarket grille is popular among enthusiasts to achieve a more distinctive look and improve airflow to the engine.

Lighting

Lighting customizations enhance visibility, aesthetics, and functionality. Popular lighting modifications for pickup trucks include LED light bars, fog lights, underglow lighting, bed lights, rock lights, headlight upgrades, taillight upgrades, and interior LED lighting.

Installing LED light on the front bumper, roof rack, or grille provides powerful supplemental lighting for off-road driving, nighttime visibility, and general illumination. Fog lights improve visibility in foggy, enhancing safety and reducing glare. Interior lighting brings a more stylish and modern ambience while improving visibility.

Underglow lighting adds a custom touch to trucks and enhances visibility at night, especially during off-road adventures or car shows. Adding LED lights to truck beds or cargo areas makes loading and unloading cargo in the dark easier.

Engine

Specific segments of pickup truck owners have a peculiar interest in maximizing the power and capabilities of their vehicles. Engine customization can significantly benefit horsepower, torque, and overall driving experience. However, modifying the engine requires technical expertise and significant investment.

Popular engine upgrades include cold air intake systems, exhaust systems, turbochargers, performance camshafts, engine swaps, and ignition system upgrades. A cold air intake system increases airflow to the engine, enhancing horsepower, torque, and fuel efficiency. Installing an aftermarket exhaust system can dramatically improve noise control and enhance horsepower.

Turbochargers can maximize an engine's performance by letting more air into the cylinders. This brings about a faster and more powerful ride. Ignition system upgrades improve combustion efficiency, fuel economy, and engine performance.

With several people favoring full-size truck models like the Ford F Series, Dodge RAM, and Chevrolet Silverado, the strong demand for aftermarket parts is expected to continue. Unless economic conditions significantly decline, SEMA expects enthusiasts to keep doing what they love - customizing their trucks to reflect their preferences and creativity.

Image source