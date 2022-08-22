India's First Electric Double Decker Bus Switch EiV 22 Unveiled

The electric transition in the Indian automobile industry is certainly happening at a fast pace. While we have seen electric two-wheelers, cars, and even commercial vehicles, Switch has unveiled something that's very unique and India's first - an electric double decker bus called Switch EiV 22.

Designed, developed and manufactured in India and utilising Switch’s global electric bus experience, Switch EiV 22 is equipped with the latest technology, ultra-modern design, highest safety and best-in-class comfort features. The renewed iconic electric double decker bus is designed to revolutionize public transportation in the country and will set new standards in the intra-city bus market.

The Switch EiV 22 is a significant achievement in terms of packaging, making it the world's first - standard floor, air-conditioned, electric double decker with a wider door on the rear overhang and a rear staircase. The double decker has a lightweight aluminium body construction, which offers a higher passenger-to-weight ratio and a competitive cost per km, per passenger.

Powering the Switch EiV 22 is a 231 kWh capacity, 2-string, liquid-cooled, higher density NMC chemistry battery pack with a dual gun charging system. This enables the electric double decker to have a range of up to 250 kms for intra-city applications.

The Switch electric double decker can ferry nearly twice the number of seated passengers as a comparable single decker bus with just an 18% increase in kerb weight. Switch India has already secured an order of 200 electric double decker buses in Mumbai and is looking at a dominant space in the electric double decker segment, across key regions in the country.