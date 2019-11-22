Indian Oil launches winter-grade diesel for Ladakh

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC) recently launched a special winter-grade diesel for high altitude sectors such as Ladakh, Kargil, Kaza and Keylong. This unique winter-grade fuel has been engineered to perform in extremely cold weather conditions. It will help provide year-round access to grueling regions and will work as a catalyst in the country's efforts to speed up strategic road connectivity.

This special winter-grade fuel by Indian Oil is capable of remaining unfrozen up to minus 33 degree Celsius which is much required in areas such as Ladakh and Kaza which are snow capped for most time of the year. This will not only benefit motorists provide easy access to such extreme regions but will also help Indian security forces who face severe issues due to restrictive medical, food and ammunition supply in extreme winter conditions.

Speaking on the occasion, Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel, said “Today is an important day for the people of Ladakh region as they will now get uninterrupted supply of special winter-grade diesel, which will help reduce the hardships faced by the local people for transportation and mobility during the harsh winter months. This will further facilitate the local economy as well as tourism of the region.”

This winter-grade diesel meets BIS specifications and has been manufactured and certified by the company’s Panipat refinery. The firm has arranged on-road transportation from Panipat Refinery to Jalandhar, and all the way to Leh depot for year-round availability of the fuel in the highest altitude fuel pumps located in Leh-Ladakh.

Indian Oil Corporation expects to sell out approximately 4 lakh litres of the winter-grade diesel in the upcoming December to March period.

