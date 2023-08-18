Hyundai to Invest $290 Million to Enhance SUV Production

Hyundai has announced that it is investing $290 Million to enhance production of its popular SUVs. The company has designated $190 million of this investment for tooling and equipment upgrades to prepare for production of the all-new fifth generation Santa Fe.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and leaders from the City of Montgomery, Montgomery County, and the Montgomery Chamber of Commerce joined Hyundai Motor Manufacturing, LLC (HMMA) President and CEO Ernie Kim for this announcement.

HMMA first began assembling the Santa Fe in 2006, and this will be the first full model change since 2018. The all-new Santa Fe features a bold exterior design, enlarged tailgate and cabin, a more refined interior with sustainable materials, and a variety of high-tech features including a 12.3 inch Panoramic Curved Display.

When assembly begins later this year, the all-new Santa Fe will join Hyundai’s Tucson SUV, the Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle, and both the electrified and gas versions of the Genesis GV70 luxury SUV on HMMA’s assembly line.