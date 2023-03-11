Hyundai to Compete in 24 Hours Endurance Racing for the First Time

For the first time, Hyundai Motor America is set to compete in the ADAC TotalEnergies 24 Hour Race at Germany’s Nürburgring circuit on May 20-21, 2023.

Hyundai Motor America alongside Hyundai Motorsport GmbH will partner with Target Competition to field a single Elantra N TCR entry piloted by a veteran lineup of Hyundai drivers from Bryan Herta Autosport (BHA).

The driver lineup will feature the reigning IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge (IMPC) Championship pairing of Taylor Hagler and Michael Lewis alongside Mason Filippi and Harry Gottsacker. Behind the wheel of the Hyundai Elantra N TCR, the BHA drivers bring Team USA representation to the Nürburgring 24 Hours scene and will engage in a head-to-head battle against their European TCR field counterparts. The 2023 debut for Hyundai Motor America comes after the manufacturer initially intended to enter in the Nürburgring 24 Hours in 2020 prior to the Coronavirus pandemic.

To be eligible to compete, all four Hyundai BHA drivers are required to participate in informative classes, Nürburgring Endurance Series (NLS) races and a specific qualifying race ahead of their entry into the ADAC TotalEnergies 24 Hour event. Within the required NLS races, all four drivers will pilot a Hyundai i30 N streetcar featuring only slightly modified safety equipment in co-driver pairings of Halger and Lewis then Gottsacker and Filippi.

Given the eligibility requirements, the drivers will be taking six trips to Germany leading up to the start of the Nürburgring 24 Hours weekend. BHA's drivers will be making a quick transition from their regular duties in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge events to travel to Germany for their upcoming NLS races. Immediately after the checkered flag waves at Sebring International Raceway, drivers will depart to ensure their timely participation in their first NLS race.