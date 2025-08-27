Hyundai Teases Bold New Concept Ahead of IAA Mobility 2025

Hyundai Motor Company has offered the first official glimpse of its upcoming concept car, which is set for a global reveal at IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich, Germany, scheduled from September 9–14.

The Korean automaker has released the first set of images, teasing the futuristic design direction of its latest creation. Over the coming week, Hyundai will unveil two more image sets, each highlighting distinctive design elements that will define the concept’s character at the show.

With this teaser campaign, Hyundai is setting the stage for one of the most anticipated debuts at IAA Mobility, where innovation, electrification, and cutting-edge mobility solutions are at the forefront.

Visitors to IAA Mobility 2025 will get the chance to experience the brand’s forward-looking vision firsthand at Hyundai’s outdoor booth on Ludwigstraße 14 in Munich. The company aims to showcase not only the concept’s design language but also its approach to sustainable mobility, a theme that continues to shape Hyundai’s global strategy.

While the brand has kept technical details under wraps, the teaser images suggest a bold, sculpted exterior with strong aerodynamic cues, hinting at both performance and efficiency. The unveiling is expected to give enthusiasts and industry watchers a clear idea of Hyundai’s future design philosophy and its role in shaping next-generation mobility.

With Hyundai’s growing reputation for pushing boundaries through models like the IONIQ series and N performance EVs, this concept could mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter.

All eyes now turn to Munich in September, where Hyundai promises to make a statement with this forward-thinking concept.