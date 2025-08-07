GM and Hyundai Reveal Plans for Five Co-Developed Models by 2028

General Motors and Hyundai Motor Company have officially outlined plans for their first five co-developed vehicles, as part of a strategic partnership aimed at expanding market reach and sharing technologies.

The collaboration includes four new models—spanning compact SUVs, passenger cars, and mid-size pickups—targeted at Central and South America. All will offer the flexibility of internal combustion or hybrid powertrains. Additionally, the duo will develop an all-electric commercial van for the North American market, with production planned in the U.S. by 2028.

Also read: Hyundai Adds Google Places for Smarter In-Car Navigation

While GM will lead the development of the mid-size truck platform, Hyundai will take charge of compact vehicles and the EV van. Both manufacturers will use shared vehicle architectures, but each will design unique interiors and exteriors reflecting their respective brand identities.

With projected annual sales exceeding 800,000 units once ramped up, the partnership also includes joint sourcing strategies for logistics, raw materials, and component supply across the Americas. There's further interest in sustainable manufacturing, including potential cooperation in low-emission steel production.

The announcement follows a framework agreement signed in September 2024 and sets the stage for more joint ventures in propulsion tech—including ICE, hybrid, EV, and hydrogen systems—for global markets.