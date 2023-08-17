Hyundai Signs 'Asset Purchase Agreement' for Acquisition of Identified Assets at GM India Talegaon Plant

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has signed an Asset Purchase Agreement (APA) for the acquisition and assignment of identified assets related to General Motors India (GMI)’s Talegaon Plant in Maharashtra.

Unsoo Kim, Managing Director and CEO of Hyundai Motor India Ltd., and Asifhusen Khatri, Vice President Manufacturing of General Motors India and General Motors International Operations, participated in the signing ceremony in Gurugram, Haryana.

The APA covers the acquisition and assignment of land and buildings as well as certain machinery and manufacturing equipment situated at GMI’s Talegaon plant. The completion of the acquisition and assignment is subject to fulfilment of certain conditions precedent and receipt of regulatory approvals from relevant government authorities and relevant stakeholders.

GMI’s Talegaon plant currently has an annual production capacity of 130,000 units. Upon completion of the agreement, HMIL plans to expand the annual production capacity to achieve its strategic goal in the market. Since HMIL already has enhanced its production capacity from 750,000 units to 820,000 units in the first half of this year, the capacity augmentation of the GMI plant will lay the foundation for HMIL to produce around 1 million units a year.

Leveraging the expanded capacity, HMIL will review plans to launch additional electric vehicle models into the Indian market, manufactured at its Sriperumbudur plant, thus accelerating India’s electrification goals. The company expects this agreement to help vitalize its business in the market as well as strengthen its position in the Indian automotive industry.