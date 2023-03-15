Hyundai Santa Fe and Tucson Awarded 2023 Best Cars for Families

Hyundai received two 2023 Best Cars for Families awards by U.S. News & World Report.

The Hyundai Santa Fe was named Best 2-row SUV for Families, and for a second time the Hyundai Tucson deemed Best Compact SUV for families. The vehicles were awarded for their outstanding combination of interior space, family-friendly features, and overall quality.

U.S. News evaluated 92 vehicles and named winners across nine categories. Scores are based on quality, safety, and reliability data, as well as the collective opinion of the automotive press.